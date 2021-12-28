A Killeen woman was arraigned on Tuesday on a charge of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram, which is considered a state felony.
On Dec. 14, 2020, Killeen police stopped a vehicle that had no license plate. The driver, 27-year-old Shartavia Patterson, was arrested for an active warrant, the affidavit said.
She was taken to the county jail and searched, where officers found a small bag containing pills in Patterson’s sock. The pills were sent to the Texas DPS Crime Laboratory and analyzed. An analysis of the pills determined they contained methamphetamine and weighed a total of 0.14 grams, the affidavit said.
Patterson was arraigned Tuesday on a charge of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
Justice of the peace Bill Cooke set bail at $18,000.
Other arraignments:
Ashley Jackson, 32, was arraigned Tuesday on a charge of fraudulent use/possession of identifying information. Justice of the Peace Bill Cooke set the bail at $18,000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.