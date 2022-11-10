Melissa Corine Rockwell, 40, was arraigned in court Thursday after she was accused of assaulting a man Monday night at the Executive Inn and Suites, 1601 E. Central Texas Expressway in Killeen. The alleged victim has cerebral palsy which made it difficult for him to communicate as it affects his speech, according to the arrest affidavit.
According to the affidavit, the man was on his way to the offices at the Executive Inn when he was approached by Rockwell who began to hit him about the head and face. The man called 911 and reported the incident and told dispatchers that his assailant had fled on foot along the 1500 block of Carrollton Avenue.
