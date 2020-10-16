Nearly a year after initially being arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia, a Killeen woman was arrested recently on a warrant for a substance police found while searching her last November.
Around 1 a.m. Nov. 3, 2019, Killeen police were in the 300 block of James Loop in Killeen for a call of a suspicious vehicle, according to an arrest affidavit.
Police saw the vehicle near an intersection with the headlights and interior lights on.
Two officers approached on either side of the vehicle. A female officer on the passenger side saw the suspect, later identified as Tonyette Sheri Dixon, sitting with her back against an open alcoholic beverage, while not wearing any pants or underpants, the affidavit said.
Another officer on the driver side saw a glass pipe with a burnt end behind Dixon.
While searching her at the Killeen City Jail, police found “a white rock-like substance in the suspect’s bra,” the affidavit said.
The Texas Department of Public Safety laboratory analyzed the substance and determined it to be cocaine, which weighed less than 1 gram.
Justice of the Peace Bill Cooke arraigned Dixon Friday on a charge of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram. He set the bond at $20,000.
