A Killeen woman who was in the back seat of a vehicle during a traffic stop in September has been charged with drug possession.
On Sept. 8, 2019, a Killeen police officer made a traffic stop after a driver failed to signal a turn in the required distance, according to an arrest affidavit.
The officer said the driver of the vehicle consented to a search.
The passenger in the back, identified as Tonya Dee Carlos, 39, told the officer she had a pipe that she used to smoke methamphetamine, the affidavit said.
The officer searched a bag and saw a substance he believed to be methamphetamine, the affidavit said.
The substance was tested by a Texas Department of Public Safety. The test indicated the presence of methamphetamine, and the substance weighed 1.26 grams, police said.
Justice of the Peace Bill Cooke arraigned Carlos on a charge of possession controlled substance 1 gram or more less than 4 grams. Cooke set the bond at $30,000.
