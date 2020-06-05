Around 10 people showed up to support a candlelight vigil for two men who were struck in a May 24 hit and run.
The vigil was at the Cefco on North W.S. Young, near where the men were struck.
Shirlene Salazar, a friend of the men, organized the vigil in a way to seek justice.
“It’s unfair this person is still out and hasn’t been arrested for what he did to my friends,” Salazar said Friday.
The two men were walking north on the sidewalk on the west side of the street. A SUV was traveling south on North W.S. Young in the outside lane, closest to the sidewalk, KPD spokeswoman Ofelia Miramontez said in an email.
The driver of the SUV drove at an unsafe speed and went onto the sidewalk, striking both pedestrians. After striking the pedestrians, the driver fled through the parking lot of the nearby Cefco, Miramontez said.
One of the men has been released from the hospital, and the other is still in critical condition, Salazar said.
