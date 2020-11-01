A Killeen resident recently won Mrs. Petite Texas in August in San Antonio and will go on to compete in Mrs. Petite USA in March of 2021 in Chicago.
Ashley Willis, winner of Mrs. Petite Texas won Best in Interview and Best in Fashion.
“I do feel honored to be crowned Mrs. Petite Texas,” Willis said. “It was my first ever pageant at the local level with the Miss Texas Pageant and it gave me a platform for my beliefs, to be a spokesmodel and be heard.”
The Miss Texas Petite Pageant focuses on the beauty of petite women in Texas by offering them opportunities and special recognition. Women 5’7 and under compete in swimsuit, evening gown, panel style interview, and on stage questions.
“I am 5’2 and that was actually my very first pageant that I have ever competed in,” she said. “The pageant starts at the local level then it goes to the state level and, after that the pageant goes to the national level.”
Willis said the difference between Mrs. Petite and other pageants is that only women 5’7 and under can compete in it.
“Mrs. Petite USA was founded in 2009 and gives women empowerment and celebrate their accomplishments,” she said. “It gives them an opportunity to be a spokesmodel for their platforms.”
Willis’ platform was Autism awareness, something that hits home for her.
“My youngest son Liam who is seven now, was diagnosed with Autism when he was five,” she said. “He has moderate Autism and he needs to be challenged at times. He is like an Einstein and he always wants to learn. He is always asking, why?”
Willis said Liam is at a 4th grade education level as compared to being in 2nd grade.
“People with Autism have different behaviors,” she said. “I wanted my platform to raise awareness and I feel like there is not enough about it for people. When Liam was diagnosed I didn’t know much about it but the doctor gave us tips and I eventually began to understand. I want people who have children with Autism and those who don’t to be educated on it.”
Normally Mrs. Petite winners go around the community doing volunteer work as part of their platform and full year of appearances. Due to COVID-19 things have been different for Willis, as far as appearances go.
“I have sent off emails to several Austim non-profits,” she said. “I sent emails to Austism Speaks Austin, Austim Texas and the Austim Society. I want to volunteer in the community. In November, we will be walking in the Austim Speaks Walk in Austin to spread awareness.”
Currently, Willis is a student and stay-at-home mom pursuing a bachelor’s degree in Psychology in Applied Behavioral Analysis at Purdue University.
“They issued a small scholarship to me,” she said. “I started my journey in October and I am starting from scratch with my basics. I also got another scholarship from the VA as part of my husband’s retirement benefits. I am pursing this degree inspired by my son’s Austim diagnosis and therapy helped him with that.”
Willis is married to a 21-year retired Master Sgt. E8 in the US Army.
“We lived in Killeen in 2009 and built our house here and stayed until 2012,” she said. “We moved to Washington State from 2012-2013 when Liam was born. Then we moved to Fort Bragg in North Carolina for three years and then we returned to Killeen as part of my husband’s permanent change of station.”
Willis is the step-mother to Chelsea and Matthew who both live in North Carolina.
“We are close and I basically raised them,” she added.
Willis has several hobbies including being outdoors playing football with her son and traveling.
“I am a freelance make-up artist and model,” she said. “I have been modeling since 2017 and I have been published n over 20 publications including Vogue Italia. Right now I am a spokesmodel and marketing manager for Robyn Parsons Collection, based in Virginia. I have been doing that for almost two years.”
