Elizabeth Jennings suffered for years in a difficult marriage but her life finally hit rock bottom in 2015 when her mother died from stomach cancer and a week later she filed for divorce from the man she had known since she was 12 years old.
“That was kind of a life-changing year for me,” said Jennings, a longtime Killeen resident. “I was having a really hard time. The marriage was rough throughout — I held things together all those years probably because I wanted my mom to be proud of me — but things really surfaced when I lost her.
“I was also in two car accidents during that time period. I could barely walk; had to have spinal injections. I was working for the (Copperas Cove) school district (as an occupational therapist). Being a single mom with two kids and struggling not only emotionally but financially … at one point, I had to work three jobs.”
With two children depending on her and no one else to turn to, Jennings says she could not afford to sit around and feel sorry for herself, so she began to look deep down inside and somehow found the strength and the courage to ask for help.
“When I divorced, my ex got orders to go to Alaska for three years – a month after our divorce was finalized. So for three years, there was no one for me to say, ‘Can you help me?’ So, I just did what I needed to do to be there for them, and I found me along that journey.
“I decided to take a life coaching class during that period, and it really changed my life. I had been in counseling for eight years but there was something about life coaching … I completed that online course in 45 days and something inside of me was, like, ‘This is what you need to do,’ because I started knowing the steps and the tools to get unstuck.
“My marriage took a lot out of me. Once I was out of the marriage, then I was able to really tap into me. I focused for a year on pouring into me, being real about my life and what had been happening, healing some things.”
All those experiences combined to lead Jennings on a journey to not only heal her own emotional wounds, but also to help others suffering mental health issues.
Known throughout the Killeen area as Dr. Jennings (she has a doctorate degree in occupational therapy), the 43-year-old Atlanta, Ga., native has written eight books about various mental health issues and created a number of online courses. She started her own personal coaching business, Remember You Matter LLC, along with another mental health initiative called Stability Matters.
One of her most recent efforts, the local Boys Matter 2 Men youth mentorship program, came to her in a dream, Jennings says.
“I went around asking if there was anything like this for our boys and a lot of people shut the door on me, but there were three gentlemen in our community – Dalton Rudd, Milton Ramirez, and Chris Owusu – who sat with me for a year and fine-tuned the idea for the program we launched in 2019.
“It’s been amazing.”
Along with everything else, Jennings also works for KidzTherapeze in Killeen, hosts a podcast, continues to write books, and has started a local chapter of a combat recovery program for military veterans with PTSD and other issues. Her mission may best be summed up on her website, https://www.rememberyoumattercoaching.com:
“Life can be confusing, stressful, and hard at times. During those challenging seasons of life, making smart decisions determines how you will overcome the obstacles you face. Through skillful coaching, mentoring, and consulting services and using my effective 4-step process, I coach youth and adults to break free from fears of the unknown, insecurities, limiting beliefs, and self-doubt to create a solid life plan to make lasting changes and live a life full of purpose, happiness, and success.”
Digging out of a hole like the one she found herself in years ago is not easy, Jennings says. For too long, there has been a stigma attached to mental health issues, so people often suffer in silence.It was her decision to reach out and ask for help that started her on the road to recovery.
“It’s OK to not be OK, and to admit that,” Jennings said.
“From the very beginning, I’ve shared my journey on Facebook, and people would reach out to me and say, ‘We’ve dealt with mental health issues. Thank you so much for sharing; you’re letting people know that it’s OK to ask for help.’
“Any time there’s a low point, there’s always a silver lining if you look for it.
“Life coaching was important for me. That’s why now I help other people become life coaches. I really do believe in the power of having a plan. Sometimes, you know you want to feel better, but you don’t know what to do. You don’t know the path to take.
“Life coaching helps people figure out how to get from where you’re at, to where you want to go. That was very helpful for me. I learned how to listen to my gut again. I learned how to plan. I learned how to balance the emotional, physical, spiritual … all of that together to find me.
“I always tell people to not give up. To remember that they matter, and to ask for help. A lot of times, we don’t ask for help.
“Also, if you see someone who is struggling, when you ask, ‘Are you OK?’ really ask the question and really listen to the answer. We all need to feel like we are being heard, and that we really matter.”
