A Killeen woman pleaded guilty on Monday to a felony charge after police said she was intoxicated when she drove on the wrong side of the road earlier this year and that a child was in the vehicle.
Jasmin Zavala, 23, entered her guilty plea during a remote hearing in the 264th Judicial District Court.
A sentencing hearing was set for Jan. 25 after a presentence investigation report is completed.
No plea bargain has been reached in the case.
Zavala was indicted on June 17 on a state jail felony charge of driving while intoxicated with a child under 15 years old.
On April 12, a Killeen police officer observed a vehicle sitting at a traffic light with the driver of the vehicle slumped over the wheel of the car, according to the arrest affidavit. The officer “used his siren to alert the driver … and the driver began driving in the wrong lane of traffic, almost hitting him. (The officer) observed other vehicles in the road have to swerve out of the way to avoid being struck.”
The officer said he pursued the vehicle, which “eventually stopped.”
Police said that Zavala was identified as the driver of the vehicle, and that a 3-year-old passenger was in the vehicle.
“Zavala had bloodshot, glassy eyes, slurred speech and she admitted to drinking alcohol,” according to the affidavit.
A breath test concluded that her blood-alcohol concentration was 0.17, more than twice the legal limit for drivers, which is 0.08.
