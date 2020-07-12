“It was all me,” a Killeen woman said on Friday after pleading guilty to a stabbing that happened just over a year ago.
During a remote hearing in the 264th Judicial District Court, Keea Engli Crawford, 22, pleaded guilty to aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second-degree felony.
A sentencing hearing was set for Aug. 21 to allow time for a presentence investigation report to be completed. There is no plea bargain in this case. Crawford was released from jail on a personal recognizance bond, according to court records.
Killeen police were called on July 19, 2019, to the 6200 block of Emilie Lane in Killeen on a violent domestic call. There, police spoke with a man who stated his ex-girlfriend, later identified as Crawford, had arrived at the house to fight his current girlfriend, according to the arrest affidavit.
“Officers went into the house through a door in the garage and observed Crawford and the victim in a bathroom and Crawford had a knife in her hand,” police said.
The woman had been stabbed in the lower back.
