Killeen woman pleads guilty to three felonies after drunken crash in January

A Killeen woman pleaded guilty to three state jail felony charges after police said she was intoxicated when she wrecked her vehicle with three children inside earlier this year.
Shaunda Jenae Walker, 33, entered her guilty pleas one by one Friday during a remote hearing in the 264th Judicial District Court. She was indicted on Feb. 12 on charges of driving while intoxicated with child under 15 years old, injury to a child by reckless bodily injury and possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
Her sentencing hearing will be held in the same court on Nov. 13 after a pre-sentence investigation report is completed.
There is no plea bargain in the case, according to court discussions on Friday.
Shortly before 5 a.m. on Jan. 25, police were called to a one-car accident off Stan Schlueter Loop.
There, police found a woman inside of the car with her three children, all of whom were under the ages of 15, according to the arrest affidavit.
The driver, identified as Walker, had “slurred speech, glassy eyes and was unstable while she was walking,” when officers made contact with her.
Walker and the children were taken to a hospital when one officer said he “smelled an odor of an unknown alcoholic beverage” coming from Walker.
Police also found a “white powdery substance” in Walker’s wallet. A field test resulted in positive results for cocaine and weighed less than 1 gram.
All three children had “scrapes and cuts and were bleeding,” according to the affidavit.
One child had “glass removed from her face, had glass in her orbital socket and suffered a broken right arm,” police said.
When interviewed by police, Walker admitted to drinking “four to five vodka drinks and was driving home at the time of the crash.”
She also stated she was struck from behind by another vehicle but officers did not observe damage to the rear of the vehicle consistent with being struck from behind.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.