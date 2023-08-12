Saturday morning was a time to celebrate for one Killeen woman and her three children, when they received the keys to a new home, built from the ground up in a little over five months.
During a home dedication ceremony from the Fort Hood Area Habitat for Humanity, Breauna Kay received the keys from Killeen Mayor Debbie Nash-King.
“I’m a first-time homeowner,” Kay said. “It’s actually exciting to me because originally, it was going to look nothing like this.”
Kay initially reached out to the Fort Hood Area Habitat for Humanity about three years ago.
“As anyone knows, the housing market right now has ranged quite high in Killeen because everybody is moving here,” Kay said. “When I was moving and searching for a home, it wasn’t going how I wanted to. Everybody was telling me about Habitat ... and he (the Habitat representative) told me it would be built from the ground-up.”
She said having a brand-new home that she helped participate in the construction of is a dream come true.
As Nash-King gave Kay the keys, the mayor said it drummed up memories of being homeless after a divorce.
“I have family members that took me in, and even though she’s not homeless, to be a first-time homeowner and finishing college, that was new,” Nash-King said. “I looked at giving her the keys, and the joy that I have in my heart that this family will not be a part of the population of homeless.”
Building new homes for area residents is just one of the things the Fort Hood Area Habitat for Humanity does.
Kay’s home is in the 3200 block of Valencia Drive in Killeen, a street on which Fort Hood Area Habitat for Humanity CEO Kristin Smith said has seen four Habitat homes constructed.
Smith said Kay was always front and center when she was doing her “sweat equity.” Homeowners receiving a home from the Habitat are required to put in 250 hours of volunteer work with the organization — either on their home or on other homes or at the organization’s Re-Store.
“Even after she did her sweat equity, she never stopped coming back to the office or to events; that’s what made it amazing for her,” Smith said.
Kay’s home was the third dedication this year. Four more are planned by the end of the year — two in Temple, one in Nolanville and one in Killeen — according to Smith.
