A Killeen woman received a sweet surprise a few days before Valentine’s Day.
Frances Barr was unsuspecting Friday when she received a phone call from her great-granddaughter, Brooke, in West.
“She called me and told me that I was getting some company and to hang around a little bit,” Barr said. “She said, ‘Oh, by the way, they should be there in a few minutes.’”
When the man pulled up, she said to herself that she didn’t know him.
After confirming Barr’s identity and residence, the man said, “‘I have some ice cream for you.’”
The man, a delivery driver, came bearing six large Frostys from Wendy’s.
“I said, ‘Oh, how sweet you are,’” Barr said.
Her great-granddaughter’s actions caught her by surprise.
“I was really, really surprised,” Barr said. “I was not expecting anything like this.”
Barr said that not long after receiving the Frostys, a large bouquet of roses appeared on her porch.
Ice cream is Barr’s favorite treat, she explained.
Around Valentine’s Day, Barr said she will look at the bouquets of roses and the chocolate covered strawberries sold in stores, and she will remark at how good they look.
But she always likes her ice cream.
“I love that ice cream,” Barr said, emphasizing the word “love.”
She said she even makes sure her family knows on a regular basis.
“If we go out to eat as a family, I always say, ‘Hey, there’s a sign that says ice cream,’” Barr said.
