A Killeen woman said a Spectrum employee is a “Godsend” after locating her dog after it got away last week.
The dog, a blue nose pitbull, is an important part of Benvedia Jackson-West’s life.
“I have a PTSD service dog that the state allowed me to have trained,” she said via email of her blue nose pitbull.
She let her dog out in the front yard to go to the bathroom last Wednesday, and when she came back outside, it was missing.
Jackson-West said she called Killeen Animal Services who told her they had no one to spare.
On the verge of giving up her search, about a mile from her house, Jackson-West met a Spectrum employee named Joseph Medina and asked him to call Animal Services if he saw a blue nose pitbull.
She said as soon as she asked him, he spotted the dog. The two were reunited Wednesday afternoon.
“I felt like heaven must have sent me an angel,” Jackson-West said via email.
