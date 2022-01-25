A Killeen woman’s service dog, who goes by Jeffery G, went out of his way to get her out of an anxiety attack that caused her to fall unconscious recently.
“I know it sounds crazy, but it’s true,” Benvedia Jackson-West told the Herald about her service dog Jeffery G shoving his tongue down her throat to open up an airway when she collapsed from an anxiety attack.
Jackson-West and her disability sponsor, who wishes to just go by Jeff, went to Belton Lake for Jeffery G to do some fishing.
“He loves to dive under the water and get rocks for some reason,” Jackson-West said as she laughed.
But things would go from great to worse when Jackson-West noticed Jeffery G didn’t come back to the surface.
“My heart almost stopped when I couldn’t see him,” said Jackson-West, who suffers from post-traumatic stress disorder. She got Jeffery G to help with her anxiety issues.
She went looking for him in the brush, but she couldn’t find Jeffery G, a blue nose pitbull. And that’s when Jackson-West collapsed to the ground, she said.
As she laid there, she could feel a weight on her chest and before she knew, Jeffery G’s tongue in the back of her throat which Jackson-West said she’s amazed he did but still kinda “grossed” out by.
“You do not want to know how many times I brushed my teeth or gargled mouth wash to get that taste out of my mouth,” Jackson-West said.
As her disability sponsor, Jeff was looking for Jackson-West and Jeffery G in the brush, Jeffery G was able to alert Jeff to their location by barking.
“He was right there just licking her face and barking just so she would come, too,” Jeff said.
Eventually Jackson-West regained consciousness and could not believe the lengths her dog went to just to make sure she was safe.
“He’s a special dog and I don’t know what I’d do without him,” Jackson-West said.
