A Killeen woman was sentenced last week to a term of probation after being found guilty of injuring a woman during a drunken accident near Fort Hood in 2018.
Monica Lynn Rose, 35, had pleaded guilty on Feb. 10 to intoxication assault with a vehicle resulting in serious bodily injury. On Thursday in the 27th Judicial District Court, Judge John Gauntt found Rose guilty and sentenced her to 5 years of straight probation, according to Bell County District Attorney Henry Garza.
Rose was indicted on June 19, 2019, on the third-degree felony charge.
At around 5:18 a.m. on March 25, 2018, Killeen police were dispatched to an accident scene at the intersection of Fort Hood Street and Central Texas Expressway. There, the officer found two vehicles in the intersection, both with extensive front-end damage, according to the arrest affidavit.
Rose told the officer that she was the driver of one of the vehicles.
“She also admitted that she had been drinking the previous evening,” police said. “While speaking to (Rose), the officer could smell the odor of an alcoholic beverage emitting from (her) breath. Her eyes were glassy in appearance and her speech was slurred.”
Rose was placed under arrest after failing a series of field sobriety tests, according to the affidavit. Her blood alcohol concentration was found to be nearly twice the legal limit at .15%.
The driver of the other vehicle told police that she had a green light and was proceeding through the intersection when she was struck by the other vehicle. The woman suffered a fractured ankle that required surgery, among other injuries.
Killeen woman sentenced to deferred probation after knife incident
In an unrelated case that was decided on Friday, Naomi Juliann Bill, 25, of Killeen was sentenced to a term of deferred adjudication probation on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Bill pleaded guilty to the charge on Jan. 7 in the 264th Judicial District Court and on Friday was sentenced to a term of 5 years of deferred adjudication probation, according to Bell County court records.
As a condition of her probation, Bill will have to take parenting classes.
Killeen police on Feb. 4, 2021, were dispatched to a residence for a welfare check of a child after police “received information about a video that was being circulated of a woman placing a knife near a young child’s throat,” according to the arrest affidavit.
Police spoke with the child’s father, a soldier stationed in Germany. The man said that his girlfriend had received an Instagram video call from his child’s mother, Bill.
The girlfriend “chose to record the video call, though the recording only had video and no audio,” according to the affidavit. The woman “saw Bill pull (the child’s) head back and place a knife near (the child’s) throat.”
Police obtained a copy of the video and verified that Bill was the woman in the video.
