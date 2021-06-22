A woman that fosters animals in Killeen is trying to get six dogs back that are currently at the Killeen Animal Shelter.
Anca Neagu said the six dogs were in the possession of a woman that was working for her and that woman has been charged with animal cruelty.
After the charge, the dogs were taken in by the Killeen Animal Shelter and they are not being returned to Neagu.
Danielle Singh, the assistant city manager for Killeen, said the dogs could not be discussed because they are currently the subject of a criminal investigation.
Neagu said that she just wants to make sure the dogs are safe and that they are not going to be euthanized by the shelter.
She said in an email on Tuesday, that she spoke with Singh last Thursday and the dogs were alive as of that day.
The city would not share any further information on the animals or explain why the dogs will not be released to Neagu at this time.
