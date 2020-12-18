With Christmas rapidly approaching, children from all over have been penning letters to Santa, wishing for the newest game, gadget or gizmo.
Letters to Santa are not only reserved for children, however. Take Killeen resident Donna Fry, for example.
After seeing an advertisement for the “Letters to Santa” special section in the Killeen Daily Herald, Fry recently wrote a letter to Santa asking for her husband to be home for Christmas. Jessie Fry, her husband, is a resident of Indian Oaks Nursing Home in Harker Heights.
“It was actually a joke for me, because I really knew there wasn’t any way he could come out,” Donna Fry said. “Because, if he came out, it would be twice as hard on him to go back in.”
She said if her husband were even able to get out of the nursing home, he would have to be on a strict quarantine prior to going out due to the coronavirus pandemic.
He recently was out of the nursing home after he cut his toe on his wheelchair. Nursing home staff took him to Seton Medical Center in Harker Heights, where he was treated and sent back to the nursing home.
Upon his return, he was put on quarantine for 12 days.
Jessie Fry has been in the nursing home since 2018, Donna Fry said Thursday evening.
Since the coronavirus pandemic began, Donna Fry said she has not been able to see her husband in person. The extent of her ability to see her husband is through the window.
Being 82, Donna Fry said she is afraid to go into the nursing home, even if she could.
“(My daughter and I) go out there and I take stuff for him, like snacks and that kind of thing, and she takes it into the door and they take it to him,” Donna Fry said. “And, that’s the times I’ve seen him was a couple of times, he came to the front in his wheelchair and we talked through the window.”
Donna Fry said her husband also contracted the virus and recovered.
She said she cannot put into words what it would mean to be able to see her husband again.
In the meantime, she continues to live alone in Killeen with her two dogs to keep her company.
“It’s kind of scary at times to be here by myself, but I have two dogs and we just kind of snuggle up together,” Fry said.
The “Letters to Santa” special section will run inside the Herald on Dec. 23.
