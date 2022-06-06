What began as a painting has turned into a citywide effort to memorialize the 21 victims of the Uvalde shooting.
Killeen artist Vickie Valladares spent five days painting a piece depicting the 19 children and two teachers killed in the Robb Elementary School shooting in Uvalde on May 24.
“I want this to be a teaching tool for parents to be able to teach their kids about it,” Valladares said in a video posted to the City of Killeen’s Facebook Saturday.
The work of art features the backs of the 21 victims as they appear to ascend a white staircase to a heavenly set of golden open doors.
“Because this happened to children it seemed only fit to paint this through the eyes of a child,” Valladares said.
The City of Killeen will provide a driver and vehicle to transport the painting and other memorial items to the City of Uvalde on Wednesday.
With the help of Nancy Rodriguez, the two women are organizing the caravan from Killeen to Uvalde departing Wednesday at 8 a.m. from the New Life Apostolic Church, 4712 East Rancier Avenue in Killeen.
Those interested in donating other memorial items for the Uvalde victims can do so at 7 a.m. Wednesday at the church.
