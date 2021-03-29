Killeen city workers are continuing efforts to repair damaged roads caused be widespread ice last month.
Workers for the city of Killeen were out on Elms Road on Friday completing temporary patches on the road that suffered significant damage because of the winter storm in February.
Roads throughout the city were damaged as water froze, thawed and then froze again during frigid temperatures between Feb. 12 and 19.
The temporary fixes are attempting to bridge the gap to a more significant repair plan. The city council recently approved $4.25 million in additional road maintenance funding to assist the fixes, according to a post on the city of Killeen Facebook page.
At a March 2 Killeen City Council workshop, City Manager Kent Cagle estimated that the city will need an additional $40 million to repair the damage from the recent winter weather system which crippled much of Texas, resulting in loss of power and water service to many homes and covering the Killeen area in ice. This is on top of around $120 million in needed road repairs the city has talked about in the past.
