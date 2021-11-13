Gwendolyn Singleton-Wright, 65, is a Killeen resident who submitted her eighth book of poems to the Library of Congress in June. When it is copyrighted and accepted, a copy will always be in the Library of Congress records.
Singleton-Wright started writing when she was 15 years old and has continued to write ever since. Now, she estimates she writes three poems a week of varying sizes.
“I started writing mostly for fun,” Singleton-Wright said. “I would often spend time at my grandma’s house and she had a grape arbor that humming birds liked to visit. I would go sit out there and just think, then I decided to write my thoughts down. At first I wasn’t going to do anything with my poems but one of my high school teachers really encouraged me to keep writing and directed me to this path.”
In high school, Singleton-Wright wrote her poems under the pen name Genoveva Maria and published her first two books under that name.
Her later books would all be published under her own name. She currently has seven other books containing poetry, short stories, inspirational meanings of names, and more in the Library of Congress.
After she graduated high school, she started attending college but dropped out and joined the military after her mom died.
She served in the National Guard for 10 years and later worked for as a psychology technician for the Department of Veteran Affairs.
After leaving the military, she received a certificate in Christian education at Waycross College in Georgia, and a Bachelors of Science degree in biology at Armstrong State University in Georgia. She later received her masters degree at Texas A&M University.
Singleton-Wright says she enjoys writing poems about the inspirational meanings of names the most.
“Each time I write those, I feel like I’m helping the person to understand themselves better.”
According to the Library of Congress website, the library obtains material by purchase, exchange, gift, transfer from other government agencies and through the Cataloging in Publication (CIP) program and copyright deposit. Copyright deposits make up the core of the collections, particularly in the Library’s holdings of maps, music, motion pictures, prints and photographs. to learn more about submitting literary works to the Library of Congress, go to https://www.loc.gov/acq/acqfaq.html.
Singleton-Wright is hoping to receive verification that her latest book was accepted into the library by January 2022.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.