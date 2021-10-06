Killeen is expected to receive more than $2.49 million in sales tax revenue this month, a 15.42% increase from the $2.16 million allocation distributed in October 2020, according to the state comptroller’s office. That’s an increase of about $332,885 to the city coffers over the same month last year.
Killeen and all other area counties and cities will receive more allocations this October compared to a year ago. The allocations are derived from sales taxes collected in September, according to the comptroller’s office.
Killeen and most other local cities have seen an increase in sales tax allocations since the pandemic hit the area more than a year ago.
In March 2020 many businesses statewide had to shut down due the coronavirus pandemic.
Year to date, Killeen has received a total of $25.9 million, which is 18.37% higher than it received through the first nine months in 2020.
For the first nine months of 2020, Killeen received $19.75 million, meaning Killeen has received around $3 million more year to date than it did in the same time frame last year.
Sales tax revenue goes into the city government’s general fund. This year’s budget was created with a projected increase of approximately 1.5% in sales tax revenue. So far, year-to-date sales taxes have increased by over 18%.
In all of 2020, Killeen’s sales tax revenue was $26.7 million, 7.66% higher than 2019’s allocations, when the city was allocated $24.8 million, according to the comptroller’s report in December. This means that Killeen made approximately $1.9 million more from sales tax revenue in 2020 than it did in 2019.
From October 2020 to October 2021, Killeen received $32.96 million. From October 2019 to October 2020, Killeen received more than $28.14 million.
This indicates that in the last 13 months, Killeen has received approximately $4.82 million more than it did in the same 13-month period the year before.
Statewide
The state has experienced a continued upswing in sales tax revenue since Jan. 1.
Texas cities, counties, transit systems and special-purpose taxing districts statewide will receive $906.6 million in sales tax allocations in October, according to a news release from Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar.
Statewide, the total allocations represent a 20.6% increase from the allocations distributed in October 2020, or approximately $18.67 million, with special purpose taxing districts seeing the largest increase of 26.7% from last year.
Other sales tax revenues in the area are as follows:
Bell County
Bell County will receive $2.3 million in sales tax allocations in October, an increase of 22.1% from this time last year.
Harker Heights will receive $708,571, a 9.73% increase from October 2020.
Nolanville saw a sizable sales tax percentage increase of 31.80% from last October, as it is set to receive $164,723.22 this October.
Temple is set to receive $2.47 million, a 27.18% increase from last October.
Belton will receive $699,121.79, a 27.78% increase from this time last year.
Coryell County
Coryell County will receive $260,176.98, for a 8.88% increase over last October’s allocations.
Copperas Cove saw a 7.15% increase in October allocations over last year; it is set to receive $511,152.73.
Gatesville saw a 0.26% decrease in sales tax allocations, receiving $198,196.05 in October.
Oglesby, a town of about 500 people in northeast Coryell County, will see an increase of 25.86%. It has been allocated $1,434.99 this October.
Lampasas County
Lampasas County will receive $102,819.84 which represents a 19.97% increase from last October’s allocation.
The city of Lampasas will receive $219,483.88 in October, 18.56% more than last October.
Kempner will see an increase of 27.15% from last October. It is set to receive $10,419.77.
