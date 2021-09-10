Killeen’s $5.8 million road repair project was mostly completed today , according to Killeen’s Executive Director of Communications Janell Ford.
“City crews are working on the final road repairs in a $5,896,323 million street improvement project, following damaged roads from February’s ice storm,” Ford said in a news release.
Ford reported that repairs to 13 roads began on June 1 and involved milling, overlaying and striping. However, inclement weather pushed timelines back slightly past the 90-day goal.
According to Ford, crews worked Thursday and Friday to complete milling and overlay on 10th Street from Rancier Street to Hallmark Avenue, which will be completed today.
“Funding for the Department of Public Works came from the street maintenance fund and a supplemental allocation made by City Council for emergency street repairs. The initial project included 13 roads, but due to having remaining funds available, Public Works has recently added Little Nolan Road from WS Young Drive to Stan Schlueter Loop to the list for repairs. That road work will begin once the 10th Street project is complete this week,” Ford said.
Ford explained that the work being performed requires milling down at least two inches of asphalt to remove the damaged layers of street, followed by an asphalt overlay to replace the driving surface. Lone Star Paving is completing the work.
What’s left?
Striping has not begun for many of the streets but Ford stated that the full project is due to be fully completed by the end of September.
Project timeline
The City Council approved the $5.8 million in emergency funding on May 11.
Projects completed in order:
Levy Lane: Completed June 14
Gateway Drive: Completed June 15
38th Street: Completed June 24
Platinum Drive: Completed July 7
Stagecoach PH1: Completed July 8
Chantz Drive: Completed July 14
Winfield Drive: Completed July 15
WS Young Drive: Completed July 19
Trimmier Road: Completed July 19
Florence Road: Completed July 22
Santa Fe Avenue: Completed Aug. 2
Elms Road: Completed Aug. 27
10th Street: To be completed Sept. 10
