The city of Killeen announced it will open the Moss Rose Center as a warming center Saturday and Sunday to offer a place for those who need to get out of the cold.
Dinner will be served at the center, 1103 E. Avenue E, at 6 p.m. The center will remain open until 9 a.m. the next day.
Low temperatures Saturday are expected to dip to around 27 degrees, and low temperatures Sunday are expected to reach around 33 degrees.
If no one is utilizing the service at 11:30 p.m., the warming center will close, city officials announced Friday.
“While a meal will be provided, the center still does not offer full sheltering services. City warming centers are set up to offer temporary relief from the cold and do not offer full sheltering services, as no beds or bedding material is provided,” the city said in a news release.
The city of Killeen has partnered with the Killeen Housing Authority, the League of United Latin American Citizens District 17 (LULAC), LULAC-Herencia #4297 Killeen and the Veterans of Foreign Wars Texas District 14 to provide the increased-services warming center for those in need.
