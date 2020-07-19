Black Ladies Advancing Qualitative & Quantitative Change (BLAQ2C) hosted a voter registration drive-thru at three different locations in Killeen on Sunday and dozens of people showed up to register to vote.
“It was a group of us that decided on how we were going to do this,” said JoAnn Foster, chair of the Black Voter Registration and Empowerment Committee. “We understand how important it is to do voter registration because we could have all the issues that we care about but none of them are going to matter until we get people to the ballot box. For this area there aren’t a lot of opportunities for people to register to vote because the closest DMV is down on Priest Drive.”
The event focused on the importance of voting and registering to vote.
“Voting is really the central thing that you get to do as a citizen,” Aya Fubara Eneli, BLAQ2C coordinator said, “In our area that there is less than 10% eligible voters on the average that come out to vote is abysmal. Every single aspect of our lives is impacted by elected officials and the choices that they make.”
Fubara Eneli said that there are issues within the community and the country that need to be addressed and by encouraging the community to vote she can make a difference.
“Whether it is with criminal justice reform, education, neighborhoods and the resources that are available to them, our organization wants to educate the community and get people out there to vote so they can make the changes,” Eneli said.
Killeen resident Valerie Gomez said that she did not plan on registering to vote today but decided it was important to do.
“I originally came out here to the let my kids play on the splash pad and to meet up with an old friend,” she said. “However I saw that they were out here with the US Census and I decided to go ahead and register. It is definitely important right now to vote especially with what is going on right now with the pandemic, the heartache that the community is facing, and the struggles that we are facing within the country. We need change ASAP so it is definitely important to vote.”
BLAQ2C seeks to increase community political engagement through a series of initiatives designed to educate members of Bell County about the importance of voting and plans to register no less than 7,000 new voters before the next election and educate citizens on candidates and issues.
For more information, please contact Foster at strivin2b@gmail.com, 512-763-2026 or Fubara Eneli at aya@ayaeneli.com, 217-304-6997.
