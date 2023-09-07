A two-vehicle crash involving a police cruiser and another vehicle severely injured two people at the intersection of WS Young Drive and Poage Avenue in Killeen late Wednesday night.
Two people were taken to local hospitals in critical condition, according to the Killeen Police Department, which is investigating the north Killeen crash.
