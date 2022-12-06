More than five years after he was hired as Killeen’s police chief, Charles Kimble, 53, has announced he plans to retire.
“The past five years as police chief in Killeen has been some of the most rewarding years in my law enforcement career, as I had a front seat and a direct hand in police reform that will shape the city of Killeen for years to come,” he wrote in his “intent to retire” letter to City Manager Kent Cagle on Nov. 29. “The officers, staff, explorers and volunteers of the Killeen Police Department are some of the best professionals in the business, and I wish them nothing but the best as they continue to provide dedicated service to the community.”
An interim police chief has not been named, according to city officials.
The Herald obtained Kimble’s letter through a Texas Public Information Act request.
“This letter is to serve as my official letter of retirement from the city of Killeen with an effective date of (Jan. 27, 2023), and I look forward to working with you and the police department to transition to the next leader of this great organization.”
Killeen City Council members in August 2017 unanimously confirmed Kimble’s appointment by then-City Manager Ron Olson. He came to Killeen from Fayetteville, North Carolina, where he spent five years as assistant police chief.
“On (Oct. 28, 1991), I started my career in law enforcement in my hometown in Milwaukee, WI,” Kimble said in his letter. “The past (31) years I have continually served communities in Wisconsin, North Carolina and the great state of Texas.”
Kimble was among 42 applicants for police chief when he was hired Killeen at a $129,726.27 salary.
About nine months ago, he was a finalist for sheriff in King County, Washington — an area of about 2.2 million people, including Seattle.
