More than five years after he was hired as Killeen’s police chief, Charles Kimble, 53, has announced he plans to retire.

“The past five years as police chief in Killeen has been some of the most rewarding years in my law enforcement career, as I had a front seat and a direct hand in police reform that will shape the city of Killeen for years to come,” he wrote in his “intent to retire” letter to City Manager Kent Cagle on Nov. 29. “The officers, staff, explorers and volunteers of the Killeen Police Department are some of the best professionals in the business, and I wish them nothing but the best as they continue to provide dedicated service to the community.”

Download PDF Retirement letter
Killeen Police Chief Charles Kimble wrote an "intent to retire" letter to City Manager Kent Cagle on Nov. 29.

