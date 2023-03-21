LOCAL GOVERNMENT

Killeen police are following the requirements of the city’s marijuana-decriminalization ordinance, Interim Chief Charles Kimble said on Tuesday.

“We contacted 188 people (who) had some sort of marijuana on them,” he said. “The majority of those people (146) were released because it fell within the guidelines of the ordinance. We seized the marijuana, and they were on their way. Forty-two of those people were arrested. So 77% of those people were let go.”

pbryant@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7460

