Killeen Police Chief Charles Kimble has signed a contract with the city to become interim chief after he retires on Friday.
“I have confirmed that Mr. (Kent) Cagle has spoken to each individual council member separately in reference to bringing Chief Kimble back as the interim police chief until we fill the position,” Mayor Debbie Nash-King told the Herald on Wednesday. “It does not have to come before the council for a vote if it is under $50,000.”
Cagle is Killeen’s city manager.
Kimble “will come on as interim police chief with a start date of Feb. 13,” Nash-King said. “And he will be at the same salary, minus benefits. That’s all I can confirm.”
Kimble’s annual salary, when he was hired, was $129,726.27.
Through a Texas Public Information Act request, the Herald obtained the “temporary employee agreement” for Kimble. He and Cagle signed that document on Jan. 18.
“This agreement shall become effective on (Feb. 13) and shall continue for a period of not more than 12 weeks unless otherwise agreed upon by both parties,” according to the agreement. “City agrees to pay ... $6,560.66 per two-week pay period payable in installments at the same time that city executive employees are paid, commencing on the effective date of this agreement.”
City spokeswoman Janell Ford did not respond to questions about why Kimble was chosen as interim police chief.
On Nov. 29, 2022, more than five years after he was hired, Kimble, 53, announced his intention to retire from the city of Killeen, effective Jan. 27.
Officials have begun their search for a new police chief, Ford told the Herald last week.
“The firm has been chosen, and the selection was based on their extensive knowledge and expertise in contemporary policing and recruiting, reputation and successful searches in chief of police recruitment,” she said.
The city has entered a professional services agreement with Public Sector Search & Consulting of Rocklin, California, for $49,500.
“We are interviewing stakeholders right now,” Ford said. “Stakeholders include the mayor, all council members, the assistant police chiefs, the Police Association and other community members yet to be identified.”
Kimble’s successor is expected to be hired by May, Ford said.
When he retires on Friday, the city will owe Kimble more than $43,000 in a supplemental payout.
“The amounts are estimated gross amounts through his last day of retirement,” Ford has said.
Kimble will have 340.96 hours of unused sick leave — amounting to $28.420.51 — and 176.26 hours of unused vacation, which is $14,692.88, according to Ford.
“The past five years as police chief in Killeen has been some of the most rewarding years in my law enforcement career, as I had a front seat and a direct hand in police reform that will shape the city of Killeen for years to come,” Kimble wrote in his “intent to retire” letter to Cagle in November. “The officers, staff, explorers and volunteers of the Killeen Police Department are some of the best professionals in the business, and I wish them nothing but the best as they continue to provide dedicated service to the community.”
Killeen City Council members in August 2017 unanimously confirmed Kimble’s appointment by then-City Manager Ron Olson. Prior to coming to Killeen, Kimble was in Fayetteville, North Carolina, where he spent five years as assistant police chief.
“On (Oct. 28, 1991), I started my career in law enforcement in my hometown in Milwaukee, WI,” Kimble said in his letter. “The past (31) years I have continually served communities in Wisconsin, North Carolina and the great state of Texas.”
Kimble was among 42 applicants for police chief when he was hired. About 10 months ago, he was a finalist for sheriff in King County, Washington — an area of about 2.2 million people, including Seattle.
On Jan. 12, about 300 people attended Kimble’s retirement ceremony at the Killeen Civic and Conference Center.
Doncha love these little sweetheart deals?
...
...
It would appear the City's leadership loves 'em.
...
...
[rolleyes][rolleyes][whistling][lol][huh]
