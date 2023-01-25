Kimble-Cagle

Killeen City Manager Kent Cagle (left) congratulates Killeen Police Chief Charles Kimble on his retirement following a 31-year law-enforcement career, including five in Killeen on Thursday at the Killeen Civic and Conference Center on Jan 12. Kimble has signed a "temporary employee agreement" with the city allowing him to become interim police chief for three months, beginning on Feb. 13.

Killeen Police Chief Charles Kimble has signed a contract with the city to become interim chief after he retires on Friday.

“I have confirmed that Mr. (Kent) Cagle has spoken to each individual council member separately in reference to bringing Chief Kimble back as the interim police chief until we fill the position,” Mayor Debbie Nash-King told the Herald on Wednesday. “It does not have to come before the council for a vote if it is under $50,000.”

GeauxrillaFella
GeauxrillaFella

Doncha love these little sweetheart deals?

...

...

It would appear the City's leadership loves 'em.

...

...

[rolleyes][rolleyes][whistling][lol][huh]

