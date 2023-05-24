A new, five-story Hyundai building will soon be constructed in Killeen on top of the old Texas Land & Cattle location which closed down in 2017.
When the steak house shut its doors, the owner of the building — the Automax car dealership — used the space around the shuttered building to park their extra vehicles for sale.
In 2021, Automax was bought by Keating Auto Group, a dealership based in Victoria.
Keating decided to tear down the closed restaurant and create more space for selling cars, which is allowing the company to build the towering car dealership overlooking Interstate 14. Estimated to be close to 300,000 square feet, it may be the biggest car dealership building in Killeen once complete.
Previously, Keating Auto Group said the new facility, 3221 E. Central Texas Expressway, would be a five-story parking garage with spaces that will create parking for more than 400 new Hyundais.
According to an artist’s rendering of the building. it will also have glass display areas on the top story that will show cars for sale, visible to the thousands of motorists who commute every day on nearby I-14.
The company expects the project to be complete by March 2024,
Ben Keating, the owner of Keating Auto Group, told the Herald on Wednesday that he is very excited to team up with Hyundai to create a greater space for the many vehicles that will fill up the building.
“Hyundai has been the #1 selling New Vehicle brand in Killeen for a while. We have definitely outgrown the facility that exists now. We are very excited for Hyundai to have their own dedicated Service department, customer areas, parking lot, and display areas,” Keating said in an email.
Keating declined to give a specific amount of what the multi-million-dollar building will cost.
The first story of the multiple-floor building will be the service department, according to Keating.
This floor allows customers who want to buy from the dealership to ask questions and get provided with assistance retaining to the different vehicles.
“I expect the new building to provide a much better experience for our customers, which we expect to lead into growing the brand even more.” Keating wrote to KDH.
Keating owns the Ford, Hyundai and Volkswagon dealerships in Killeen — which together form the Killeen Auto Group.
“We are excited about the confidence Killeen Auto Group has for Killeen to make that commitment to our market, congratulations to them for their project.” President of Greater Killeen Chamber of Commerce Scott Connell told the Herald in an email Wednesday.
(1) comment
More overpriced vehicles otw to Killeen!!
