The Killeen Independent School District announced Friday afternoon that two athletes on the 13th-ranked Harker Heights boys varsity basketball team have been suspended for the remainder of the 2021-2022 season for their role in an incident that took place toward the end of the game against the Bulldawgs on Tuesday evening in Copperas Cove, according to the district’s spokeswoman Taina Maya.
A total of 11 student-athletes were suspended for Friday’s game against Belton, Maya said.
The incident reportedly occurred with just under five minutes left in the game Tuesday evening. A 30-second video the Herald obtained shows players from both teams leaving the playing area through doors that lead to the locker rooms at Bulldawg Gymnasium.
It is unclear as to the circumstances surrounding the incident.
“All students identified as partaking in the event will be held accountable according to the KISD Student Code of Conduct and appropriate consequences determined by the Harker Heights High School administration to include suspension from school and discipline hearing for possible placement at DAEP,” Maya said.
In addition to the suspensions, Maya announced that the district will have an increased presence of Killeen ISD police officers and administrative support for all remaining home games.
“Negative behavior by the athletic participants or spectators will not be tolerated and will result in the loss of privileges to attend athletic events at Harker Heights High School,” Maya said.
As of Friday afternoon, Copperas Cove officials have not specified the punishments given to their players that were involved in the incident.
Glad the school district is upholding high standards of players.
