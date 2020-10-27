The Killeen Independent School District will be adding some additional early-out days to the school calendar in the second semester of the year.
In total, seven additional early-out days and seven virtual learning days have been added to the school calendar after the board of trustees approved the calendar change with a 6-0 vote, Board Member Brett Williams was absent from the meeting.
“Additional planning time for professional staff is needed to prepare lessons for both the traditional and virtual learning environments,” the district’s board book said about the change.
“We started this school year and we knew it was going to be a tremendous workload in both the in-person and virtual learning platforms,” Superintendent John Craft said. He added that one of the things that district administration has heard from teachers is that they need more time to take on the additional workload and the schedule change is a way to create some time.
“This is not the magic solution … this has really been widely agreed upon (by campus principals),” Craft said.
He added that the district is using the banked bad weather days to cover the additional early-outs so that the school year can still end at the same time.
Feb. 15 and April 2 are now considered bad weather days for the district and can be used if weather forces the district into a late start or a canceled day.
“The intent is to protect our teachers … with the time to create additional lessons,” Craft said.
During virtual learning days, students will be able to stay on campuses during regular school days but will be learning virtually. Additionally, breakfast and lunch will be provided at campuses both in-person and in a grab-and-go fashion, according to Craft.
Teachers will be able to work on lessons during virtual learning days while district administrators work on all 52 KISD campuses to assist students during the day.
Board Secretary Susan Jones asked Craft multiple questions about how the plan would work and whether the district would be able to provide the technology and other services to the students on these days. She also asked if the district could provide 14 early-out days to create the time as opposed to the virtual learning days.
Board Member JoAnn Purser responded that there “simply aren’t enough days for that.”
Board Member Marvin Rainwater called out Jones after she questioned Craft, saying, “the plan is in place, Susan. Why are you trying to destroy it?”
Rainwater asserted Jones was speaking with sarcasm toward the district’s plan; Jones denied being sarcastic in her tone.
Rainwater’s seat on the board is up for election next week.
The board also discussed the sexual harassment and criminal trespass policies for KISD during Tuesday’s meeting.
Members of the district’s administration spoke on the policies and said the district has a zero-tolerance policy for sexual harassment.
Jones wanted to clarify that if an offender trespassed on a campus or committed sexual harassment on one campus, the offender would be prohibited from all campuses. She was told yes.
Board Member Shelley Wells asked if the ban could last for only one year and she was told that the ban from a campus would last for at least one full year, at which point it would be revisited and possibly extended.
