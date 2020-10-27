The Killeen Independent School District will be adding some additional early-out days to the school calendar in the second semester of the year.
In total, seven additional early-out days and seven virtual learning days have been added to the school calendar after the board of trustees approved the calendar change Tuesday with a 6-0 vote. Board Member Brett Williams was absent from the meeting.
“Additional planning time for professional staff is needed to prepare lessons for both the traditional and virtual learning environments,” the district’s board book said about the change.
“We started this school year and we knew it was going to be a tremendous workload in both the in-person and virtual learning platforms,” Superintendent John Craft said. He added that one of the things that district administration has heard from teachers is that they need more time to take on the additional workload and the schedule change is a way to create some time.
He added that the district is using the banked bad weather days to cover the additional early-outs so that the school year can still end at the same time.
Feb. 15 and April 2 are now considered bad weather days for the district and can be used if weather forces the district into a late start or a canceled day.
During virtual learning days, students will be able to stay on campuses during regular school days but will be learning virtually. Additionally, breakfast and lunch will be provided at campuses both in-person and in a grab-and-go fashion, according to Craft.
Teachers will be able to work on lessons during virtual learning days while district administrators work on all 52 KISD campuses to assist students during the day.
