In a 6-1 vote this week, the Killeen school board approved a general pay increase of 2.25% for all Killeen ISD employees.

In the budget plan presented, trustees also approved a starting teacher pay of $57,000 for the upcoming school year,

JulieMill82

What about the Paras? Self-contained aides? The paras sped stipend hasn't changed since 2013.

Hotboywhitt

Teachers salary has exploded over the past 3 years. They should focus on the para,substitutes,and other staff that get paid under 16.00 per hour. Teacher salary just a few years ago was 44,000 now it's over 57,000 plus extra stipends and bonus pay for bilingual and special education.

Funny thing is Bilingual class is not even bilingual it's ESL English second language class. Bilingual class is teaching English and then moving into Spanish. ESL is having class in Spanish and as the end of the year comes they start English. They don't do both language meaning you must know Spanish to be in a bilingual class. I wonder if they are getting money for this by stating it's bilingual when really its an ESL class and if that's the case they don't qualify for extra funds and grants.

The Eye Inside

Custodians were promised a raise up $15 dollars per hour, yet they only get a 2.25% raise, which doesn't take most of them to even $13 an hour( one of the lowest paid in Texas schools). Also they were promised 4 more paid Holidays a year, one of which was Juneteenth, and after the fact when they were given off, they were informed that they was only getting paid for 2 hours for that day, just enough to keep them classified as full time. K.I.S.D. is ran by people that are more concerned about putting money in their pockets than they are about teaching kids or taking care of the hourly employees.

JayB

I agree with you "The Eye Inside", with your statement, "K.I.S.D. is ran by people that are more concerned about putting money in their pockets than they are about teaching kids or taking care of the hourly employees." However, let's not lose sight of keeping our students safe from the harassment, abuse and bullying of students by the very teachers that are supposed to protect them from these dreadful acts. KISD will cover-up and lie about anything that brings forth the truth about what happens in the KISD school system at the leadership level.

