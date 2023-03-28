In a news conference Tuesday, Killeen school board President Brett Williams announced new details for the search to bring a new superintendent to Killeen Independent School District.
Standing with Williams at the podium was the president and CEO of J.G. Consulting, James Guerra. Board members on March 7 unanimously voted to use his firm to search for a new superintendent to replace the outgoing John Craft.
“The next three weeks are so important to the search,” Williams said. “We will be talking to members of the community to find out what is important to them.”
Williams outlined the next steps which will include three town hall meetings which are open to the public. The first of which will be April 3 at Smith Middle School. The second meeting will be April 6 at Manor Middle School and the third is scheduled for April 10 at Nolan Middle School.
“We will also be meeting with focus groups in order to build a profile of the person this community would like to see in the position,” Williams said.
Effective immediately, administrators have put links on the district’s webpage that will outline the search process as well as a community survey. Williams also said the board would be meeting with various community organizations to ask their input on the search.
Applications will be accepted for the position between April 19 and May 12, according to Williams.
“But we reserve the right to accept applications after this initial period,” Williams said. “That is well within the contract so if we see someone who might be a good candidate but has missed that window we may still consider an application.”
Initial interviews will be conducted from May 22 through June 5 with a finalist to be named June 5, according to Williams.
“We believe in transparency,” Guerra said as he took the podium. “We will be building a ‘leadership profile’ during the process and welcome input from everyone.”
“This is a monumental task and there is lots of hard work ahead,” Williams said in closing.
Other board members on hand for the announcement included Marvin Rainwater, Oliver Mintz, JoAnn Purser and KISD interim Superintendent Megan Bradley.
