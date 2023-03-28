EDUCATION Graphic

Killeen ISD board members reviewed a proposal to purchase electric buses to replace older vehicles in the transportation pool Tuesday and, after a lengthy discussion, approved the purchase of 10 buses and five charging stations by a vote of 4 to 3.

Members discussed several pros and cons regarding the purchase costs, maintenance issues and longevity of the fleet.

