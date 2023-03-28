Killeen ISD board members reviewed a proposal to purchase electric buses to replace older vehicles in the transportation pool Tuesday and, after a lengthy discussion, approved the purchase of 10 buses and five charging stations by a vote of 4 to 3.
Members discussed several pros and cons regarding the purchase costs, maintenance issues and longevity of the fleet.
One concern that was echoed by several trustees was a $403,000 cost to the district over and above what is covered by a grant from the Environmental Protection Agency.
The district applied for the grant from the EPA under the Clean School Bus Rebates Program, which will give the school district $9.8 million to purchase electric buses.
Each bus costs $393,295 and each charging station costs $44,726, according to the district.
The district received bids from several companies, with the highest-ranked company based on the district’s priorities being Longhorn Bus Sales, which will provide the buses.
Prior to the discussion about the bus purchase, the board went into executive session for almost an hour to discuss personnel matters related to the superintendent search.
Earlier this month, the KISD board hired J.G. Consulting to conduct the search for a new superintendent to replace John Craft, who has accepted the superintendent’s post with Northside ISD, near San Antonio. The board has named former CFO and deputy superintendent Megan Bradley as interim superintendent while the search is ongoing.
The board voted Tuesday to formally accept Craft’s notice of resignation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.