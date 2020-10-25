The administration and the board of trustees for the Killeen Independent School District will be discussing an improvement plan to “teach so that students learn to their maximum potential,” according to the district’s board book.
The topic is going to cover many ways the district hopes to change in order to improve student learning in the current and future learning environments.
Also during the meeting, the board will be discussing the district’s sexual harassment and criminal trespass policies.
Previously, Board Member Susan Jones provided comments wanting stricter punishments for those who have committed sexual harassment.
She said she wants to remove all offenders from KISD campuses within the allowed legal framework.
The agenda item is an information item only, so it cannot be voted on by the board of trustees and will be only for discussion.
At the end of the meeting, the board will be discussing the sale of multiple properties within the district.
The properties that will be discussed include:
West Ward Elementary School, 709 W. Dean Ave., Killeen
Fairway Middle School, 701 Whitlow Drive, Killeen
The old Clifton Park Elementary School, 2200 Trimmier Road, Killeen
Bellaire Elementary School, 108 W. Jasper Drive, Killeen
Two acres of land that are separate from buildings.
The meeting will begin at 6 p.m. Tuesday at the district’s administration building, 200 N. W.S. Young Drive, in Killeen.
Residents can also view the meeting online at https://www.killeenisd.org/livetv.
