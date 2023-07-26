In a late night vote Tuesday, the Killeen school board unanimously approved a resolution to purchase 34 acres and a 133,000 square foot building, valued at $7 million in north Killeen to house Killeen ISD administration and other departments.

“The purchase of this building is to consolidate most of the district’s central administration functions including curriculum administration,” Superintendent Jo Ann Fey said before the vote. “This will be the heartbeat of the district and can raise the professional standards for the entire staff of Killeen ISD.”

janak@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7551

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.