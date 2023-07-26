In a late night vote Tuesday, the Killeen school board unanimously approved a resolution to purchase 34 acres and a 133,000 square foot building, valued at $7 million in north Killeen to house Killeen ISD administration and other departments.
“The purchase of this building is to consolidate most of the district’s central administration functions including curriculum administration,” Superintendent Jo Ann Fey said before the vote. “This will be the heartbeat of the district and can raise the professional standards for the entire staff of Killeen ISD.”
She went on to say that the centralization of services would improve efficacy as well as benefiting families who seek resources for their children.
“This improvement can be a ‘one-stop-shop’ providing a layer of consistency for families,” Fey said.
By consolidating administrative functions, the location would be a powerful tool to be able to step into professional development for staff, according to Fey.
Board member Brenda Adams moved to adopt the resolution, with a second by board member Cullen Mills, the measure was approved 7-0.
The property sits at 777 Twin Creek Drive and is owned by Teleperformance, a customer service call-center service that, at one time, employed over 1,000 people.
No timeline has been confirmed for the purchase or for the remodeling, which will need to be completed before occupancy by the district.
The current KISD administration offices in the 200 block of North W.S. Young Drive, was built in 1977, encompasses 18,525 square feet and houses about 65 employees. The school board holds its meetings there.
Other district administration employees work out of portable buildings, at the administration annex on Rancier Avenue and other district facilities.
“We’re working diligently with the seller and their agents to expedite a fully executed contract so that we may complete facility inspections and move forward with the title process,” KISD spokeswoman Taina Maya told the Herald Wednesday. “Our current goal is to close on this real estate transaction on or before November.”
Building background
The location on Twin Creek Drive was home to a Sallie Mae service center for 20 years before the company closed its Killeen operation in 2010. About 350 Sallie Mae employees went to work for Aegis when that company took over the building in 2010. After merging with Aegis in 2015, Teleperformance took over operations at the building.
In 1988, the Student Loan Marketing Association, or Sallie Mae, planned a multimillion-dollar facility for the location, and the city agreed to a five-year tax abatement for the operation.
The 33-acre tract Sallie Mae bought in the Killeen Business Park on the west side of Twin Creek Drive became home to a $6 million, 69,500-square-foot; two-story building that has a college campus look.
By the time the new office opened in the summer of 1991, almost 400 people were working for Sallie Mae’s Killeen operation.
Sallie Mae officials at the time thought the new facility would suit the operation for some time down the road, but in 1992, the company broke ground on a $5.3 million, 66,000-square-foot expansion the following year, bringing the building to its current size.
By 1996, about 700 people worked in the facility, which featured its own cafeteria.
The number of employees at the Killeen location rose to around 1,000 in the early 2000s, before falling to 500 in 2010.
A former longtime Teleperformance employee said that the building was largely empty as of late, with most employees working from home in the aftermath of the COVID pandemic.
A KISD board member told the Herald on Monday that a Teleperformance representative approached the district about the possible sale and said the company didn’t need all that space.
KISD, on the other hand, does need the space.
