Brenda Adams, a candidate for the Killeen Independent School District board of trustees, is set to have a meet and greet Saturday.
Those wanting to meet her can do so from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. Saturday at the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 9191, 3307 Zephyr Road, Killeen.
Adams is seeking election for the Place 1 seat and is being challenged by Gerald Dreher, an orthopedic surgeon in Harker Heights.
The election for the school board positions is May 7.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.