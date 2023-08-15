School board.jpg

Killeen ISD trustees met for a team-building workshop Tuesday morning, followed by the first board workshop of the new school year where they discussed first-day issues, enrollment statistics and made plans for the future.

“Brilliant,” KISD Superintendent Jo Ann Fey said about the team-building experience. “I thought it was great ... the getting to know each other, that was helpful. And it’s nice to hear that the board wants the same thing. We all want to see our kids do great things here.”

