The Killeen Independent School District board of trustees could decide on a name for the new high school being built on Chaparral Road at Tuesday’s regular meeting.
At the previous Nov. 17 meeting, the board briefly discussed a name but did not make a decision.
Superintendent John Craft said a name needs to be chosen at Tuesday’s meeting.
Along with the discussion of a name, the district’s administration will be providing a COVID-19 update to the board.
The update will include the district’s current enrollment and engagement numbers as well as its mitigation efforts.
As of Friday, the district had a total of 550 positive cases of COVID-19 among its staff and students since March.
The update will also include some information on the district’s new rapid screening program that is offering free rapid COVID-19 tests to staff and students out of the old Nolan Middle School on Jasper Road.
Also during the meeting, the board will discuss and possibly approve the guaranteed maximum price for the second package of the Killeen High School Renovation project that is part of the 2018 bond.
The package will not exceed a price of just over $85 million. The total cost of the project is $99 million, according to the bond.
The meeting will begin at 6 p.m. Tuesday at the district’s administration building, 200 S. W.S. Young Drive. Residents can also view the meeting online at https://www.killeenisd.org/livetv.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.