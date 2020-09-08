During Tuesday's regular meeting of the board of trustees for the Killeen Independent School District, the board and the district’s administration discussed the expectations of learning both in-person and virtually which included all students being able to interact with their teacher, all students being able to watch focused instruction videos for assistance and all students will be able to switch from the virtual learning platform to the in-person platform and vice versa throughout the year.
“This is not easy, this is anything but easy,” Superintendent John Craft said about the start of the school year. “I have been amazed by the work of our teachers and administrative staff throughout the district.”
He added that the district saw “quite a few” students enroll for in-person learning on Tuesday.
As of 2 p.m. Tuesday, about 25,000 students had chosen in-person learning, the district reported.
“I think we can start to expect a lot more consistency in the coming weeks,” Craft said.
Craft also mentioned the dividing of educators into virtual and in-person teachers once more consistency is seen between now and around November.
This story will updated at the conclusion of the meeting.
