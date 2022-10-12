“Sexual education need not be a controversial subject.”
Nolanville resident and LGBTQIA+ activist Irene Andrews took to the microphone during Tuesday’s Killeen Independent School District Board of Trustees meeting on Tuesday to speak in favor of proactive sexual education, rather than abstinence-based education.
The item Andrews spoke on came late in the meeting, and was in regard to a resolution to convene the District School Health Advisory Council (SHAC) to recommend curriculum materials for human sexuality instruction.
Andrews said that Texas is the highest state for teen and repeated teen pregnancies, and that there are gay, transgender, bisexual and lesbian students in the district that “deserve the ability to ask questions and receive honest answers.”
Strictly speaking, the item presented Tuesday was solely to establish a curriculum advisory committee and to empower it to hold two public meetings on the subjects of human sexuality education and human trafficking, and did not include approval of an agenda.
The committee is a requirement from the Texas Education Code.
KISD Board of Trustees member Marvin Rainwater said Tuesday that he was “concerned” with the community’s ability to develop a curriculum based on what he described as an “extreme sensitivity” on “both sides of the spectrum” regarding the topic in today’s society.
However, KISD staff member Angenet Wilkerson pointed out that parents have an “opt-in” requirement for human sexuality education, leaving the power with student’s “first teachers,” and reiterated that the item presented Tuesday is simply to establish the committee, which will include doctors from AdventHealth, coaches from the YMCA and the Boys and Girls Clubs of Central Texas, along with students and other community members.
The three items associated with the program were approved unanimously.
The rest of the meeting was primarily filled with two other items, including a progress update of the KISD Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Committee (DEIC) and a discussion of the current state of federal Impact Aid and its future.
The DEI committee, established earlier this year, utilizes a close working relationship with Connie Nichols, a professor at law at Baylor University. The committee was created with the express purpose of evaluating the district’s current ability to holistically represent its students and to find ways to improve the principles of diversity, equity and inclusion within the district.
According to Nichols, the district’s policies are compliant, but reactionary, and include policies that are “not assessable.” Moving forward, the district will hold diversity, equity and inclusion training for leadership members.
KISD Board President Brett Williams asked Nichols how the district can ensure that training remains consistent across the board.
“You have to have buy-in from your leadership,” she said. “Find activities that show your commitment.”
Similarly, when Williams agreed that “diversity is not a destination, it’s a journey,” he asked how the district can know when training is enough.
“When everyone is speaking the same language,” she said. “When DEI is not equated to critical race theory. When everyone in the district has a seat at the table and has their voice heard.”
Nichols also said that the district can take quantitative data based on student demographics and compare them to “how they’re represented.”
The board approved several capital improvement projects, including a large-scale project to renovate and improve cafeterias across the district. Additionally, the district received a grade of A for financial integrity for the 2021 school year, the highest it can receive.
Finally, the board entered into a closed session at 8:40 p.m. to discuss performance reviews.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.