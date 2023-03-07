Killeen ISD board members met Tuesday to handle a very long and varied agenda.
In addition to discussions on budget planning, grant applications and stadium safety improvements, the board tackled the issue of threat assessments and related policies.
KISD Director of Investigations and School Safety Charles “Chuck” Kelley spoke to the board about a threat assessment and safe and supportive school teams on each campus.
He said there was lots of cooperation among the teams from each campus and that the principal at each school would act as a supervisor or coordinator of reports regarding threats at each campus.
“The teams are running well,” Kelley said. “But, I believe there will be a lot of movement with the close of this school year and the beginning of next year.”
Kelley said that because this was a relatively new concept, there would be changing protocols as well as brainstorming about what policies and procedures worked within the program frame.
“Our goal with this program is to prevent episodes,” Kelley said. “And I believe we are working well toward that goal.”
Kelley reminded board members that part of the program would encompass the information received from current bully and threat reports, which are available online.
The board voted to approve the assessment and list of teams.
Later in the meeting the board discussed campus improvement plans, setting up satellite campuses for special education and academic achievement goals.
Just before 10:30 p.m. the board went into executive session to discuss school safety incident response protocols and districtwide intruder detection audit reports.
janak@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7551
