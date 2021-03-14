Five months ago, Mikhail Gray, Army recruiter and mother of one Killeen ISD student, spoke to the Killeen Independent School District board of trustees about the board’s failure to respond to her emailed concerns.
Gray said that when she emailed all seven of the school board members, regarding racial inequities in the district, she received only one reply, from Board Secretary Brett Williams.
Gray was later reprimanded by her Army leadership and barred from contacting KISD employees because of her public comments. Read more here: https://bit.ly/30Bkl4z.
Other individuals have made similar comments during public forum about the school board’s lack of response to residents’ emails, leading some to ask if the KISD board members are being as transparent as they could be.
School board members are elected by residents of the school district to serve three-year terms, but once elected, some residents have found KISD board members lack the accessibility to keep the lines of communication open.
During the 16th annual Sunshine Week, March 14-20, the Herald is looking into matters of transparency in publicly funded organizations, including KISD.
As of Wednesday, six of the seven school board members had email addresses and phone numbers listed on the KilleenISD.org school board member webpage. Williams was the only member who did not have a posted phone number and instead had his school district email as the only communication option.
After receiving questions from the Herald, Williams said he had the district update his board member page to include his personal email and phone number.
The majority of posted email addresses listed on KISD’s board member webpages are district-issued emails, though most board members have been known to use their personal emails for school board business.
To send a list of questions about transparency to the KISD board, the Herald emailed members at their personal, preferred email addresses: Corbett Lawler at corbett.lawler@gmail.com; Minerva Trujillo at gigiminnie9@gmail.com; Shelley Wells at Shelley@wellslaundry.com; Vice President Susan Jones at Jones4KISD@gmail.com; President JoAnn Purser at JoannPurser@yahoo.com; Marvin Rainwater at tr364@hot.rr.com; and Secretary Brett Williams at boardmemberwilliams@gmail.com.
Board members Minerva Trujillo and Brett Williams are the only trustees to have their current, personal email listed on their KISD board member webpage. Trujillo told the Herald in January that she switched her board member email to her personal gmail address after her KISD email was “hacked.”
President Purser called the Herald Wednesday evening to reiterate that she “has nothing to hide.” Purser said she has had the same personal email and cellphone number for two decades and that “most people who want to get a hold of me know how to get a hold of me,” adding that oftentimes people message her personal Facebook page if they need to reach her. The board has worked to increase transparency, Purser said, under her leadership.
Phone
Using the phone numbers listed on each school board member’s webpage, the Herald was able to reach two of the seven board members on Friday: Minerva Trujillo and Brett Williams. The number listed online for Shelley Wells is inaccurate; the man who answered at that number said he had gotten three calls for Wells in the past week and wondered why he was getting so many of her calls. The phone number listed for board president Purser is an office line for Bentina Rentals, a company affiliated with the Purser family. The Herald left voicemail messages Friday for board members Marvin Rainwater, Corbett Lawler, and Vice President Susan Jones, but calls had yet to be returned by deadline Friday.
Board Responses
Three of the seven board members responded to the Herald’s transparency questions by Friday. The Herald did not receive responses from Marvin Rainwater, JoAnn Purser, Susan Jones, or Corbett Lawler by deadline Friday.
Of the three board members who responded, all said they valued transparency in one way or another.
“I believe school board members do value transparency as evidenced by the fact that our meetings are televised and recorded so the public can view them in real time or at a later date,” Shelley Wells wrote in an email.
Wells pointed to board regulations as a sign of the board’s transparency efforts, such as the 72-hour rule that board meetings and their agendas must be posted and available to the public within 72 hours of the board’s meeting time.
“Board members adhere to strict rules and ethics that I take very seriously,” Wells wrote.
Wells said she does not have a preference as to how she is contacted and offered her cellphone number 254-289-5515 for residents to contact if need be.
“I am happy to return calls from the public,” she said.
Board member Trujillo said she prefers email as the best way to contact her.
“I’m so used to my Gmail that I always forget to check the KISD email,” Trujillo said. “I’ve been using my own email for about three years, I think.”
Trujillo said the board is as “transparent as the law allows.”
“The board is as transparent as possible while still protecting people’s rights,” she said.
Secretary Williams said he is working on a number of avenues to increase communication with community members.
“I am working on a platform to improve my citizen engagement,” Williams wrote. “It’s not where it needs to be and the citizens deserve better from me.”
ldodd@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7567
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.