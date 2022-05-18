Killeen school board members received more information on the new upcoming summer programs during Tuesday night’s board meeting.
According to the presentation, the Killeen Independent School District programs range from camps to credit recovery courses.
One of the programs is Camp Invention, which will run from June 6 to June 23. The camp will be helping students build skills in: design thinking, creative problem solving, entrepreneurship, innovation, and intellectual property.
Camp Invention is planned to be face to face and to be hosted at Liberty Hill Middle School, Palo Alto Middle School, Union Grove Middle School and Live Oak Ridge Middle School.
Other programs to be offered will be a middle school summer interventions, a middle school reading camp, an algebra readiness from eighth graders going into high school, credit recovery courses for high schoolers, and a credit advancement course for high schoolers.
KISD spokeswoman Taina Maya on Wednesday said parents will receive more information on the programs next week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.