Trustees with the Killeen Independent School District met for the first time with Dr. Jo Ann Fey in her new role as school superintendent as they recognized four area high school students for their artistic talent in creating designs for the new KISD police badge and duty patch.
KISD Police Chief Erik Hydorn was introduced to the board, who welcomed him to his new position. Hydorn was named to the post June 22, succeeding former chief Ralph Disher.
Before beginning deliberations on a lengthy agenda, school board members welcomed Hosana Bolden from Harker Heights High School, Talisa Porch from Chaparral High School and Ariana Motton from Ellison High School. Shemirayah Roldan from Shoemaker High School was not able to be present for the recognition.
As Hydorn made his way to the podium to introduce the students, he gave a little background on the process.
“When the department began to brainstorm about updating the shoulder patches and badges, Chief Disher expressed the desire to incorporate those whom we serve — the students,” Hydorn said.
After students returned to class in January of this year, the district’s police department began working with interested students to come up with an updated design.
Hydorn thanked the students for their hard work and innovative design. Before he left, each trustee was given a sample patch to keep.
A date has not been set yet for when the department will implement the new badges and patches. Hydorn was quick to mention that a local company was hired to complete the manufacture and production of the new patches.
I am the parent that MAJAG89 is referring to when they write, "Why no reporting of a parent being "escorted by KISD PD" from the boardroom during public forum?". I did provide my own response and comment to what actually occurred to me at last night's KISD school board meeting. However, the KDH will not allow it to be posted and the KDH is stating that it is "SPAM". I could assure everyone, it is not spam and I would like to know why the free press does not allow me to exercise my free speech?
MAJAG89, you asked if KDH even go to the KISD board meeting and I do understand that you asked that question rhetorically. However, please allow me to provide an answer your rhetorical question.
Yes! KDH was right there at the meeting sitting in the very back. How do I know? Because I am the Parent who “was escorted by KISD police” from the boardroom during public forum. I also want to add that I was allowed to return back into the public forum by the KISD police because they knew that there was no real justification to remove me from public forum for addressing my concern and issue with KISD.
In regards to KDH. During the break I asked to speak with the reporter from KDH who wrote this article and she afforded me a few minutes to speak with her. I asked if she was going to report what unjustifiably occurred to me and the reason why I am here which is the harassment, abuse and bullying of my 5-year-old son by his kindergarten teacher, and she stated to me that she will not provide me with a public forum.
I stated that this is not about a public forum. This is about what happened to my child and what just happened to me. I also stated to her, “does the KDH even care about the harassment, abuse and bullying of a 5-year-old by his teacher”, and her response to me was that “I offended her”.
First of all, due to KISD’s lack of action and concern regarding this serious matter and the way the school chose to cover-up and lie about this serious matter, is the reason why I have been addressing the KISD board during public forum at every board meeting since April 25, 2023. Not once during my appearance at the KISD board meetings did I once approach the “KDH reporter” and spoke with her asking if she will give me a “public forum” in regards to the harassment, abuse and bullying of my son by kindergarten teacher.
But it is obvious that you, and I am sure many others who witnessed and/or observed what occurred to me at the board meeting will agree that what happened in regards to me was worthy of reporting. Especially, when all I did was speak the truth respectfully and orderly. But yet both the KISD Board President, Mr. Williams, and the new KISD Superintendent, Dr. Fey, were not able to respect and hear the truth which is why I was rudely interrupted by Mr. Williams and then eventually removed from public forum upon their request by the KISD police.
Let’s remember, there is a video recording of all KISD board meetings which are available to the public for viewing. I ask that our KISD community take the time to view all the school board videos from April 25 until the present, July 11, and they will see for themselves that I have never been disrespectful and/or disruptive at any of the board meetings I have attended in order to address the travesty of what my son experienced at the hands and action of his kindergarten teacher.
The fact is, at last evening’s KISD board meeting, all I was doing was quoting exactly what both Mr. Williams and Dr. Fey publicly stated during the June 26, 2023, signing and presser for Dr. Fey during the KISD meeting of June 26. How quoting the exact words of an individual is being critical of anyone. Did I state after quoting the words of both Mr. Williams and Dr. Fey that what they stated is a lie. “NO, I DID NOT”.
Throughout my life I quote the words of the late civil rights leader and former U.S. Congressman, the honorable John Lewis, which are, “When you see something that is not right, not fair, not just, you have to speak up. You have to say something; you have to do something.” Does that make me critical of Congressman Lewis for quoting his very words?
What happened to my 5-year-old son, which was harassment, abuse and bullying by his kindergarten teacher, the very person we entrust to protect our children from these actions, is a matter that should be alarming and disturbing to everyone. To include the KISD Board, the KDH editor and reporter, the KISD community and especially, the “new” KISD Superintendent, Dr. Jo Ann Fey.
So far it is evident that the KISD Board and our new KISD Superintendent will continue as business as usual which is to hide the abuses that occur to our students in the KISD school system and nothing will change there, which is to meet with the parents of the children who are harassed, abused and bullied by their teachers and then take the appropriate actions towards their employees who commit such unlawful infractions. It is evident that KDH will not report the matters of importance that occurs in our community but continue to ensure the reporting of the local carnival and their clowns that are in town.
All this can change if the KISD community attends the next KISD school board meeting on July 25, starting at 6pm. I ask the KISD community to support me in ensuring that what occurred to my son does not happen to another child within our school district. Especially, not under the terms of both the current KISD Board President, Mr. Brett E. Williams, and the new KISD Superintendent, Dr. Jo Ann Fey, who are both being paid for with our tax dollars.
Did KDH even go to the meeting?
Why no reporting of a parent being "escorted by KISD PD" from the boardroom during public forum?
Why no discussion about KISD splitting the duties of the deputy superintendent and hiring a second deputy? Side note; will this splitting of duties result in a change in salary of current deputy?
Why no reporting on the very enlightening budget talk and employee pay raises?
Why no reporting on what seems like the inevitable abandonment of the KISD health plan as it looks like KISD plans to join the TRS health plan to avoid potential cost increases in the coming years. Evidently "crafting" one's own health plan to control cost didn't pan out as planned.
KISD is the largest tax levying organization in the county. It's budget dwarfs Killeen and Harker Heights city councils COMBINED!
Why doesn't KISD cover the trustee meetings on par with the city councils?
