The Killeen ISD school board Tuesday honored the district’s nurses for their work during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
“Our school nurses have really gone above and beyond,” Superintendent John Craft said. “They have answered the call.”
The district’s 48 nurses have provided over 3,180 first- and second-dose coronavirus vaccines to district employees and their families since Feb. 13.
“Each and every challenge our school nurses have gone above and beyond,” Craft said. “They’ve taken the team approach to safely navigate this really unprecedented terrain.”
The KISD school board unanimously voted to recognize School Nurses Week during May 6-12.
KISD health services coordinator Vhonda Gilmore presented a video in honor of her peer nurses.
“Not enough words can express how important our KISD nurses are,” Gilmore said.
Board president JoAnn Purser said the district’s nurses are on the “front line,” but also serve as “surrogate mothers” to the students in their care.
“I just can’t tell you, for generations of children, you have really helped a lot of people and you just don’t know how many lives you have touched,” Purser said.
Board member Shelley Wells said she still remembers the name of her school nurse who helped her during her school years.
“I appreciate you and I know the parents and students appreciate you,” Wells said.
Outgoing board member Minerva Trujillo offered her thanks as well.
“They (nurses) do much more than just take care of aches and pains,” Trujillo said. “They really are adjunct counselors. Thank you.”
Craft and the board also honored Trujillo Tuesday evening for her 11 years of service on the KISD school board.
Trujillo’s last board meeting was Tuesday evening as she announced earlier in the year she would not seek re-election for another term.
“Your leadership will be passed on for countless generations to come,” Killeen ISD spokeswoman Taina Maya said of Trujillo Tuesday.
Other items discussed during the meeting include:
- Diversity and inclusion committee update
- General fund transfer to the strategic facilities plan
- Leo Buckley Stadium elevator repair and replacement contract proposal
- Fiscal year 2022 budget planning
- Board member training
To view the full agenda and its attachments visit https://bit.ly/3tY76I1.
