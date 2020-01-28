The $265 million bond proposal moved another step forward — it was approved for the ballot at Tuesday’s meeting of the Killeen Independent School District board of trustees.
The board approved proceeding with a $209 million construction bond and a $56 million stadium bond for stadium upgrades with a 4-2 vote.
The four votes to approve came from Brett Williams, Corbett Lawler, Minerva Trujillo and Marvin Rainwater. The two votes against came from Susan Jones and Joann Purser.
Board member Shelley Wells was not present for the meeting.
Jones said she voted no partially because she would have preferred all seven members of the board be present but also because she wanted the schools, a new elementary school and a new middle school, to be on the bond but not the stadium improvements.
The bond proposals will go to voters on the May 2 ballot.
Jones, the board’s secretary, asked if it would be more prudent to place the third elementary school and the new middle school, that the district had previously proposed would be paid for with Strategic Facilities Funds, on the 2020 bond and pay for the stadium upgrades with the Strategic Facilities Funds.
Superintendent John Craft said it is hard for the district to prioritize stadiums with the Strategic Facilities Funds over the two instructional projects. Craft said the new middle school and new elementary school are the most pressing projects for the district.
Lawler, the board president, spoke to allowing the people to vote on a bond issue and decide if they want it or not.
“You and I are not approving a bond. We are simply voting to allow the people to decide,” Lawler said.
Citing likely cuts to federal Impact Aid funding and questions surrounding state funding that could expire in 2021 unless extended by the Legislature. Purser said she was worried about the district’s finances and was concerned voters might not have the full financial picture.
Purser said she was disappointed when the district spent, rather than returned, the 3 cents it saved on the tax rate as a result of the sale of the 2018 bonds. She said it could have been returned to the taxpayers instead of the district immediately finding a way to spend the extra money.
“I’m nervous about this; I don’t think we’re being very conservative,” Purser said.
Bond steering committee members selected by the district had recommended building two elementary schools, rebuilding Harker Heights and Peebles elementary schools, renovating Ellison High School and upgrading the athletic stadiums at Harker Heights, Ellison and Shoemaker high schools.
The proposal was broken into two propositions. The first, Proposition A, includes $209 million for all of the school construction projects.
The second, Proposition B, includes $56 million for the athletic stadium upgrades at Ellison, Shoemaker and Harker Heights high schools. State law requires stadium bonds, or other extracurricular projects, must be separate from instructional or educational projects.
The bond steering committee had around 150 members. Each meeting averaged around 60 participants.
The committee’s bond recommendation was approved with a 50-3 vote at the fourth meeting of the committee on Dec. 17.
