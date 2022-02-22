The Killeen Independent School District Board of Trustees unanimously approved staffing allocations for the 2022-2023 school year Tuesday evening, though the superintendent said it’s unlikely the district will be able to fill them all.
According to a staffing proposal approved during the Killeen ISD board meeting Tuesday, the district budgeted for 6,977 full-time equivalents, or FTEs, for the upcoming school year based on an estimated student population of 44,319 and a classroom ratio of 26:1 for grades fifth through 12th.
But amid a nationwide teacher shortage, exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic, more districts are vying for a smaller pool of qualified applicants.
KISD Superintendent John Craft explained Tuesday that KISD has “always had vacancies.”
“These are tricky conversations,” Superintendent John Craft told the school board. “For example, if we were to hire a full staff of 7,000 FTEs, I think we all need to play the lottery immediately at that moment, because it’s never happened.”
The Assistant Superintendent of Human Resources, David Manley, previously the district’s Assistant Superintendent of Learning Services, presented a breakdown of the staffing proposal Tuesday.
As approved Tuesday, KISD added staffing allocations to include assistant directors for fine arts and athletics, seven special education teachers, two elementary assistant principals, 3.5 elementary counselors, along with other positions.
The staffing allocation proposal included a decrease in 19 elementary school teachers and 21 middle school teachers, but the superintendent explained those numbers were based on a classroom ratio formula and less about an actual decrease in educator allocations.
“This is not a reduction of force by any stretch of the imagination,” Craft said.
Board Vice President Susan Jones highlighted auxiliary staff decreases – 12 aides and 10 elementary instructional specialists — seen on the district’s proposal, but ultimately voted in support of the staffing plan.
Craft said the district could add additional allocations as needed during the budget process.
“Additional allocations are really through additional budget requests,” he said. “As we’re putting together the fiscal year ’23 budget, those allocations can be requested by each department or campus.”
Board Secretary Brett Williams asked the superintendent if the district would have to move teachers to the district’s newest high school — Chaparral High School — set to open next fall.
“Typically, especially here, we’ve almost gotten it down to such a science we’re really not having to force any moves i.e., place teachers,” Craft said, adding that the Chaparral hiring process has already begun.
The superintendent said the next part of the staffing conversation would be regarding “sustainable” compensation.
“The bidding war has already begun, and it’s begun across the state — to attract or draw existing or current teachers from one district to another district. It’s going to be challenging,” he said.
