The Killeen school board Tuesday decided to postpone the board and bond election until Nov. 3,
However, Superintendent John Craft said the bond election may not happen at all.
Craft said prior to the vote that he thinks it could be prudent to not only postpone the election of the $265 million bond to November but possibly cancel the bond election altogether.
In light of recent concerns about the coronavirus that have impacted local businesses and closed schools since March 16, following a week of spring break, Craft said, “We could see some economic implications that we have never seen before.”
In addition to the election for the Place 4 and Place 5 seats on the Killeen Independent School District board, the May 2 election would have featured a two-part, $265 million school bond election that would ask voters to fund the construction of two new elementary schools, the rebuilding of Harker Heights and Peebles elementaries, the renovation of Ellison High School and upgrades to three high school stadiums.
The district’s administration and the board of trustees will discuss the bond as time progresses and more becomes clear with the coronavirus situation, Craft said.
Two years ago, two different bonds were approved totalling $426 million for new schools and other construction projects. Some of the schools are still being constructed, like the Clifton Park and Bellaire elementary schools consolidation project on Florence Road in Killeen and the East Ward and West Ward consolidation project on Rancier Avenue.
Tuesday’s meeting was conducted in a new format over concerns of social distancing. Five of the seven members participated from home via teleconference. Craft, board president Corbett Lawler and board vice president Minerva Trujillo were the only participants in the boardroom of the district’s administration building.
Media members and the public viewed the proceedings online.
Also Tuesday, the board unanimously approved using the end of the third nine weeks, that was completed prior to the closure of the district, as the final grading period for class rank. The only difference is the dual credit courses through Temple College and Central Texas College and those grades will come from the end of the first semester.
All full-time hourly, auxiliary and salaried employees within the district will continue to receive their regular pay during the closure. The board also approved, with a 7-0 vote, a resolution making that official.
Substitute teachers will not be paid by the district because subs are not considered full-time KISD employees, according to Taina Maya, the spokeswoman for the district.
The city of Killeen and the city of Harker Heights had already decided to postpone their elections until Nov. 3 and the two cities partner with the school district for the election. Gov. Greg Abbott recently authorized governmental entities to postpone their elections until November in recognition of concerns surrounding the spread of the coronavirus.
